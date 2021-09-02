TerraKRW (KRT) 24-Hour Volume Tops $18,899.00

TerraKRW (CURRENCY:KRT) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 2nd. One TerraKRW coin can now be purchased for about $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. TerraKRW has a total market cap of $38.08 million and $18,899.00 worth of TerraKRW was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, TerraKRW has traded up 1.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002024 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002527 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.01 or 0.00064784 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.83 or 0.00133216 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $77.25 or 0.00156322 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,769.76 or 0.07628753 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003242 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,470.31 or 1.00111697 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $397.23 or 0.00803863 BTC.

TerraKRW Profile

TerraKRW’s launch date was September 12th, 2020. TerraKRW’s total supply is 44,057,528,795 coins and its circulating supply is 44,056,799,687 coins. TerraKRW’s official Twitter account is @terra_money . The official website for TerraKRW is terra.money . The official message board for TerraKRW is medium.com/terra-money

According to CryptoCompare, “TerraKRW is a price-stable cryptocurrency aimed at mass adoption. As its scale grows, we see Terra evolving into a new financial infrastructure for the next generation of decentralized apps. “

Buying and Selling TerraKRW

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraKRW directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TerraKRW should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TerraKRW using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

