-$0.07 Earnings Per Share Expected for Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) to post ($0.07) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Coupa Software’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.06) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.10). Coupa Software reported earnings per share of $0.21 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 133.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, September 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Coupa Software will report full-year earnings of ($0.15) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.19) to ($0.05). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.01 to $1.08. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Coupa Software.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, June 6th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $1.08. The business had revenue of $166.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.75 million. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 19.32% and a negative net margin of 45.08%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on COUP shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Coupa Software from $381.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Coupa Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $235.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, June 11th. Raymond James set a $220.06 price target on Coupa Software and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Truist Securities dropped their price target on Coupa Software from $386.00 to $326.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Coupa Software from $300.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Coupa Software has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $283.92.

In related news, CAO Maurizio Baratta sold 642 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.49, for a total transaction of $156,320.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $615,055.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Leslie C.G. Campbell sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $540,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,175,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 123,289 shares of company stock valued at $27,059,756. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Coupa Software by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,175,563 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,405,007,000 after buying an additional 294,073 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Coupa Software by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,650,815 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,743,246,000 after purchasing an additional 92,345 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC increased its holdings in Coupa Software by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 4,669,637 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,223,959,000 after purchasing an additional 517,724 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new stake in Coupa Software during the 1st quarter valued at $456,732,000. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Coupa Software by 48.1% during the 1st quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,417,228 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $360,656,000 after purchasing an additional 460,168 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ COUP traded up $4.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $257.29. 32,611 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,239,637. Coupa Software has a 1 year low of $203.51 and a 1 year high of $377.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.83 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The business has a 50 day moving average of $234.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $254.22.

About Coupa Software

Coupa Software, Inc engages in the provision of business spend management (BSM) solutions. Its products include invoice, expense, pay, spend analysis, strategic sourcing, contract management contingent workforce, and supplier management. The company was founded by Noah Eisner and Dave Stephens in 2006 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

