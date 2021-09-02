Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGTA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGTA) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.60.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MGTA shares. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Magenta Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Magenta Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Mizuho upped their price objective on Magenta Therapeutics from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Magenta Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price objective on Magenta Therapeutics from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd.

Get Magenta Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ:MGTA traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.49. 1,584 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 256,469. Magenta Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $5.89 and a twelve month high of $14.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.75 and a 200 day moving average of $10.33. The stock has a market cap of $380.10 million, a PE ratio of -4.57 and a beta of 2.35.

Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.05. Analysts forecast that Magenta Therapeutics will post -1.35 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGTA. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Magenta Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Magenta Therapeutics by 64.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,907 shares in the last quarter. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Magenta Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $89,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Magenta Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $107,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Magenta Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $117,000. 58.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Magenta Therapeutics Company Profile

Magenta Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of novel medicines for bone marrow transplants. It offers patient preparation, stem cell collection, cell dose, and safe immune regeneration programs. Its platform include autologous and allogeneic transplant, and gene therapy.

Recommended Story: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Magenta Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magenta Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.