Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente, S.A. (OTCMKTS:SEYMF) Receives $20.20 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente, S.A. (OTCMKTS:SEYMF) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.20.

Several research firms have recently commented on SEYMF. UBS Group upgraded shares of Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.20 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente in a research report on Friday, July 2nd.

OTCMKTS SEYMF remained flat at $$19.00 during trading on Friday. Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente has a 52-week low of $16.25 and a 52-week high of $34.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.20 and a 200-day moving average of $20.18.

Solaria EnergÃ­a y Medio Ambiente, SA engages in the solar photovoltaic power generation business. The company develops, owns, manages, and operates photovoltaic plants with a total generation capacity of approximately 360 MW in Spain, Italy, Uruguay, and Greece. It additionally installs, repairs, plumbing, gas, electricity, cooling, heating, and air conditioning system.

