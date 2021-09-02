Aviance Capital Partners LLC Sells 735 Shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB)

Aviance Capital Partners LLC trimmed its position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 735 shares during the quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) were worth $764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOMB. Horrell Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 127,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,440,000 after buying an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 40,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after buying an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 130,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,519,000 after buying an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 115,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,111,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corsicana & Co. purchased a new stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 66.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on HOMB shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Raymond James downgraded Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th.

HOMB traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $21.96. The company had a trading volume of 8,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 643,536. The stock has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.31. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.42 and a 52 week high of $29.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $172.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.17 million. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a return on equity of 11.86% and a net margin of 40.76%. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s revenue was up 174.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.27%.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Profile

Home Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary Centennial Bank. It primarily offers a range of commercial and retail banking and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities.

