Doliver Advisors LP Lowers Stock Position in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

Doliver Advisors LP cut its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) by 21.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,794 shares of the company’s stock after selling 756 shares during the period. Doliver Advisors LP’s holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics were worth $452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. 52.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CRSP traded down $1.05 on Thursday, reaching $125.31. 30,766 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,687,728. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a one year low of $76.71 and a one year high of $220.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.78. The company has a market cap of $9.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.50 and a beta of 2.25.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $9.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.52 by $5.92. CRISPR Therapeutics had a net margin of 49.52% and a return on equity of 24.08%. The business had revenue of $900.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $678.05 million. Equities research analysts expect that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 30,000 shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.43, for a total value of $3,792,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 217,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,526,213.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Bradley J. Phd Bolzon sold 10,000 shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.61, for a total transaction of $1,266,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,158,666.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 146,875 shares of company stock valued at $20,421,110. Company insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CRSP shares. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Citigroup upgraded shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $132.00 in a report on Monday, June 14th. upgraded shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $132.00 in a report on Monday, June 14th. Chardan Capital lowered their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $175.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.00.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG engages in the development and commercialization of therapies derived from genome-editing technology. Its proprietary platform CRISPR/Cas9-based therapeutics allows for precise and directed changes to genomic DNA. The company was founded by Rodger Novak, Emmanuelle Charpentier, Shaun Patrick Foy, Matthew Porteus, Daniel Anderson, Chad Cowan and Craig Mellow in 2014 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.

