Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Has $95,000 Stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust trimmed its holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) by 19.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,148 shares of the company’s stock after selling 532 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Corteva were worth $95,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Corteva by 1.4% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 40,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corteva during the second quarter worth about $2,883,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Corteva by 10.5% during the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 236,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,468,000 after buying an additional 22,454 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Corteva by 3.9% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 955,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,367,000 after buying an additional 36,236 shares during the period. Finally, Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc boosted its position in shares of Corteva by 10.4% during the second quarter. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc now owns 119,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,302,000 after buying an additional 11,272 shares during the period. 78.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CTVA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America cut Corteva from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Corteva from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded Corteva from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Corteva in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Corteva from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.33.

Shares of Corteva stock traded up $0.95 on Thursday, hitting $45.33. The stock had a trading volume of 50,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,315,249. Corteva, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.18 and a twelve month high of $49.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $33.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.82.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.15. Corteva had a return on equity of 5.49% and a net margin of 8.19%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. This is an increase from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.33%.

Corteva announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, August 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 4.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of agricultural products. The firm operates through the following segments: Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. The Crop Protection segment serves the global agricultural input industry with products that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and disease and that improve overall crop health both above and below ground via nitrogen management and seed-applied technologies.

