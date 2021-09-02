Short Interest in Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK) Increases By 13.3%

Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 37,780,000 shares, an increase of 13.3% from the July 29th total of 33,350,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,720,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several brokerages have commented on NOK. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Nokia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Nokia in a report on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Nokia from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $4.30 to $7.80 in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. BNP Paribas upgraded Nokia from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.70 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nokia in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.32.

Shares of NOK traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $6.06. 399,852 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,879,977. Nokia has a 1-year low of $3.21 and a 1-year high of $9.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.81 and a 200-day moving average of $4.96. The stock has a market cap of $34.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 0.81.

Nokia (NYSE:NOK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. Nokia had a negative net margin of 8.09% and a positive return on equity of 14.70%. Research analysts anticipate that Nokia will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Nokia by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 141,076 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $751,000 after acquiring an additional 11,017 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Nokia by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 322,740 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,901,000 after buying an additional 2,530 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Nokia by 274.4% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,613,516 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,584,000 after buying an additional 1,182,608 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its stake in shares of Nokia by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 235,523 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after buying an additional 38,595 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its stake in shares of Nokia by 54.7% in the 2nd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 46,756 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 16,524 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 6.08% of the company’s stock.

Nokia Oyj engages in the provision of network infrastructure, technology, and software services. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Nokia Software, Nokia Technologies, and Group Common and Other. The Networks segment comprises mobile networks, services, fixed networks, and optical networks.

