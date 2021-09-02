Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) Shares Sold by Aviance Capital Partners LLC

Aviance Capital Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,442 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 654 shares during the period. Aviance Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Kelly Services worth $993,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kelly Services by 148.2% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 49,865 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 29,772 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Kelly Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its holdings in shares of Kelly Services by 82.6% during the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 55,554 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after acquiring an additional 25,123 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kelly Services by 0.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 246,454 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,489,000 after acquiring an additional 1,466 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kelly Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $467,000. 71.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on KELYA. TheStreet lowered shares of Kelly Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Kelly Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kelly Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of Kelly Services from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.25.

Shares of NASDAQ KELYA traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $19.99. 1,256 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 169,504. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.97 and its 200 day moving average is $23.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $786.99 million, a P/E ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 1.27. Kelly Services, Inc. has a one year low of $15.56 and a one year high of $26.98.

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The business services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.16. Kelly Services had a net margin of 1.89% and a return on equity of 4.37%. On average, analysts anticipate that Kelly Services, Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 24th. Kelly Services’s dividend payout ratio is 13.89%.

Kelly Services Company Profile

Kelly Services, Inc engages in staffing and workforce solutions. It operates through the following segments: Americas Staffing, Global Talent Solutions, and International Staffing. The Americas Staffing segment delivers temporary staffing, as well as direct-hire placement services, in a number of specialty staffing services, including office, education, marketing, electronic assembly, light industrial, science, engineering, and information technology in United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico and Brazil.

