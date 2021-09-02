Aviance Capital Partners LLC Purchases New Shares in Elevate Credit, Inc. (NYSE:ELVT)

Aviance Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Elevate Credit, Inc. (NYSE:ELVT) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 232,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $829,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Elevate Credit by 46.8% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 16,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 5,386 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Elevate Credit by 16.9% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 50,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 7,370 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in Elevate Credit during the first quarter worth about $45,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Elevate Credit during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Elevate Credit during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Elevate Credit alerts:

In other news, Director Tyler W. K. Head sold 33,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.70, for a total transaction of $125,685.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Tyler W. K. Head sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.85, for a total transaction of $154,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 111,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $428,820.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 177,176 shares of company stock valued at $671,237 in the last three months. Insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ELVT stock traded up $0.07 on Thursday, reaching $3.60. The company had a trading volume of 3,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 387,470. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.61 and its 200 day moving average is $3.65. Elevate Credit, Inc. has a one year low of $2.03 and a one year high of $4.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.96 million, a PE ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 2.71.

Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $84.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.97 million. Elevate Credit had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 21.81%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Elevate Credit, Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Elevate Credit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

About Elevate Credit

Elevate Credit, Inc engages in provision of online financial services for subprime credit consumers. It offers online credit solutions to consumers in the U.S. and the United Kingdom who are not well-served by traditional bank products and who are looking for options than payday loans, title loans, pawn, and storefront installment loans.

Further Reading: How does a reverse stock split work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Elevate Credit, Inc. (NYSE:ELVT).

Receive News & Ratings for Elevate Credit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevate Credit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.