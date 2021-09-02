Aviance Capital Partners LLC Reduces Holdings in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

Aviance Capital Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Aviance Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Peloton Interactive were worth $1,240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PTON. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 2,621 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 143.5% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 145,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,318,000 after acquiring an additional 22,238 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 2,763.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 11,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after acquiring an additional 10,639 shares in the last quarter. 69.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Peloton Interactive alerts:

Shares of PTON stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $99.90. 226,434 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,657,228. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.11 and a 1-year high of $171.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $116.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.80 billion, a PE ratio of -142.91 and a beta of 0.67.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.60). Peloton Interactive had a negative net margin of 4.70% and a negative return on equity of 9.90%. The firm had revenue of $937.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $928.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 54.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Bank of America raised shares of Peloton Interactive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $135.00 to $138.00 in a report on Friday, August 27th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Peloton Interactive in a report on Friday, August 27th. MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $140.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Peloton Interactive currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $137.79.

In related news, President William Lynch sold 28,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.55, for a total transaction of $3,188,879.15. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 29,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,335,194.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Thomas Cortese sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.23, for a total transaction of $4,289,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 40,413 shares in the company, valued at $4,333,485.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 773,294 shares of company stock worth $90,567,855 in the last 90 days. 16.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Peloton Interactive

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

See Also: Cash Flow

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON).

Receive News & Ratings for Peloton Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peloton Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.