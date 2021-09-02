UCB SA (OTCMKTS:UCBJF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

UCB SA (OTCMKTS:UCBJF) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $119.28.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on UCBJF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded UCB to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on UCB in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.39 price target on the stock. BNP Paribas upgraded UCB to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 12th. UBS Group upgraded UCB to a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Societe Generale assumed coverage on UCB in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS:UCBJF remained flat at $$114.73 on Thursday. UCB has a fifty-two week low of $93.00 and a fifty-two week high of $116.81. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $105.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.68. The stock has a market cap of $21.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.75 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

UCB SA engages in the research, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. It offers medicinal products such as briviact, keppra, vimpat, neupro, cimzia, nootropil, xyrem, xyzal, and zyrtec. The company was founded by Emmanuel Janssen on January 18, 1928 and is headquartered in Brussels, Belgium.

