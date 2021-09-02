ankrETH Price Hits $3,522.28 on Top Exchanges (aEth)

ankrETH (CURRENCY:aEth) traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 2nd. One ankrETH coin can currently be bought for approximately $3,522.28 or 0.07119780 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ankrETH has a market cap of $103.31 million and approximately $147,398.00 worth of ankrETH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, ankrETH has traded up 20.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.87 or 0.00060371 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002021 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00002930 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.98 or 0.00014101 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $67.96 or 0.00137373 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002022 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $404.06 or 0.00816753 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.55 or 0.00047595 BTC.

ankrETH (CRYPTO:aEth) is a coin. ankrETH’s total supply is 29,330 coins. The official message board for ankrETH is medium.com/ankr-network . ankrETH’s official Twitter account is @AaveAave and its Facebook page is accessible here . ankrETH’s official website is stkr.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Aave interest-bearing tokens (aTokens for short) are minted upon deposit and burned when redeemed. The aTokens are pegged 1:1 to the value of the underlying asset that is deposited in Aave protocol. ATokens, such as aDai, can be freely stored, transferred, and traded. While the underlying asset is loaned out to borrowers, ATokens accrue interest in real-time, directly in your wallet! Seriously, you can watch your balance grow every minute. This page refers to the Ethereum version of the Aave ecosystem. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ankrETH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ankrETH should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ankrETH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

