VeChain Trading Up 22.8% Over Last 7 Days (VET)

VeChain (CURRENCY:VET) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 2nd. In the last week, VeChain has traded up 22.8% against the dollar. One VeChain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000292 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. VeChain has a market cap of $9.29 billion and $1.18 billion worth of VeChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

VeThor Token (VTHO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Dock (DOCK) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000235 BTC.

OG Fan Token (OG) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.84 or 0.00011800 BTC.

ImpulseVen (VEN) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000777 BTC.

Qredo (QRDO) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00002922 BTC.

About VeChain

VET is a Proof of Authority coin that uses the VeChainThor Authority hashing algorithm. It launched on August 15th, 2017. VeChain’s total supply is 86,712,634,466 coins and its circulating supply is 64,315,576,989 coins. VeChain’s official Twitter account is @Vechain1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for VeChain is www.vechain.org . The Reddit community for VeChain is /r/vechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “VeChain’s Blockchain-as-a-Service (“BaaS”) platform is called ToolChain. ToolChain is a comprehensive blockchain platform offering diverse services including: product lifecycle management, supply chain process control, data deposit, data certification, and process certification. With ToolChain, any sized business can utilize blockchain technology to further enhance brand perception and value as well as to expand into new business models. “

VeChain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VeChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VeChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

