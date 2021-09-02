Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $12.02 Million Stock Holdings in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) by 219.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,120,213 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,456,997 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.31% of Southwestern Energy worth $12,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SWN. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy in the first quarter worth $51,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Southwestern Energy by 4,435.5% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 11,248 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Southwestern Energy during the first quarter worth $57,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Southwestern Energy during the first quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new position in Southwestern Energy during the first quarter worth $60,000. 84.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SWN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho raised shares of Southwestern Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Raymond James raised their price target on Southwestern Energy from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Southwestern Energy from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Southwestern Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $4.86 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Southwestern Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $5.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Southwestern Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.21.

SWN traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $4.89. 248,590 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,681,574. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.52 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80. Southwestern Energy has a one year low of $2.18 and a one year high of $5.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.73.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The energy company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.02). Southwestern Energy had a positive return on equity of 135.54% and a negative net margin of 35.41%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Southwestern Energy will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southwestern Energy Profile

Southwestern Energy Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). It operates through the Exploration and Production (E&P), and Marketing segments. The E&P segment includes operations in northeast Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and southwest Pennsylvania, The Marketing segment deals in the marketing and transportation of natural gas, oil and NGLs primarily produced in E&P.

