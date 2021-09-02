Aviance Capital Partners LLC Reduces Holdings in Roundhill Acquirers Deep Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DEEP)

Aviance Capital Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Roundhill Acquirers Deep Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DEEP) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,873 shares of the company’s stock after selling 630 shares during the quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC owned 3.18% of Roundhill Acquirers Deep Value ETF worth $1,491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

DEEP traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $35.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,155. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.63. Roundhill Acquirers Deep Value ETF has a 12 month low of $21.51 and a 12 month high of $37.10.

