Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Purchases 2,944 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,944 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $15,352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in Deere & Company in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its position in shares of Deere & Company by 125.0% during the first quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 81 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Robbins Farley LLC grew its position in shares of Deere & Company by 1,620.0% during the first quarter. Robbins Farley LLC now owns 86 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.02% of the company’s stock.

In other Deere & Company news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 6,188 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total transaction of $2,382,380.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DE traded up $7.19 on Thursday, reaching $383.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,715,951. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $207.97 and a twelve month high of $400.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.17. The stock has a market cap of $119.03 billion, a PE ratio of 21.83, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $360.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $361.28.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $5.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.58 by $0.74. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 37.60% and a net margin of 12.82%. The company had revenue of $10.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.57 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 18.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.43%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DE. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $405.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $439.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $389.00 to $455.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $365.52.

Deere & Co engages in the manufacturing and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf; Construction and Forestry; and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacturing of full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

