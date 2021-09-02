Daktronics (NASDAQ:DAKT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Daktronics (NASDAQ:DAKT) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.10), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Daktronics had a net margin of 2.27% and a return on equity of 5.73%.

NASDAQ DAKT traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $5.77. 296 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 180,026. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.30. Daktronics has a 1 year low of $3.85 and a 1 year high of $7.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $260.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.19 and a beta of 0.60.

In other Daktronics news, VP Matthew John Kurtenbach sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $70,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 202,948 shares in the company, valued at $1,420,636. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Daktronics stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT) by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,715 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,211 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Daktronics were worth $117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.59% of the company’s stock.

About Daktronics

Daktronics, Inc engages in the designing and manufacturing electronic scoreboards, programmable display systems and large screen video displays for sporting, commercial and transportation applications. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Live Events, High School Park and Recreation, Transportation, and International.

