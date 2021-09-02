Astra Space (NASDAQ:ASTR) Shares Up 8.2%

Astra Space, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTR) shot up 8.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $10.46 and last traded at $10.39. 105,456 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 2,884,758 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.60.
Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Astra Space in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company.
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.56.
About Astra Space (NASDAQ:ASTR)
Astra Space, Inc operates as a space launch company. It provides satellite launch services. The company is based in Alameda, California.
