Astra Space (NASDAQ:ASTR) Shares Up 8.2%

Astra Space, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTR) shot up 8.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $10.46 and last traded at $10.39. 105,456 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 2,884,758 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.60.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Astra Space in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.56.

Astra Space (NASDAQ:ASTR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Astra Space, Inc. will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Astra Space (NASDAQ:ASTR)

Astra Space, Inc operates as a space launch company. It provides satellite launch services. The company is based in Alameda, California.

