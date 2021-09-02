Vector Group (NYSE:VGR) Reaches New 52-Week High at $15.30

Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $15.30 and last traded at $15.28, with a volume of 4811 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.06.

Several research firms have recently commented on VGR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vector Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Vector Group in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

The company has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.06.

Vector Group (NYSE:VGR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.38. Vector Group had a negative return on equity of 33.09% and a net margin of 8.24%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Vector Group Ltd. will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Vector Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.91%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VGR. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Vector Group by 5.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,961,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,408,000 after buying an additional 1,058,439 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vector Group by 5.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,088,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,484,000 after buying an additional 831,801 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Vector Group by 120.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 642,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,085,000 after purchasing an additional 351,590 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Vector Group by 56.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 740,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,467,000 after purchasing an additional 267,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lipe & Dalton acquired a new position in Vector Group during the first quarter worth approximately $3,090,000. 61.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vector Group (NYSE:VGR)

Vector Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of tobacco products. It operates through the following segments: Tobacco, Real Estate, and Corporate and Other. The Tobacco segment consists of the manufacturing and sale of cigarettes. The Real Estate segment includes the acquisition and investments in real estate properties and projects.

