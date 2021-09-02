SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG) Sets New 12-Month High at $80.35

SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $80.35 and last traded at $80.31, with a volume of 214 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $79.75.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.60.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 307.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 958 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $201,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $292,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 62,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,701,000 after purchasing an additional 2,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

