Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 22,908 Shares of Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 243,240 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 22,908 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.07% of Stock Yards Bancorp worth $12,378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Stock Yards Bancorp in the first quarter worth $27,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Stock Yards Bancorp in the first quarter worth $206,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Stock Yards Bancorp during the first quarter worth $210,000. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in Stock Yards Bancorp during the first quarter worth $212,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Stock Yards Bancorp during the first quarter worth $214,000. 52.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SYBT traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $52.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 542 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,045. Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.71 and a fifty-two week high of $56.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.06 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.93.

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.23). Stock Yards Bancorp had a net margin of 27.71% and a return on equity of 16.16%. On average, analysts forecast that Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 20th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. This is a positive change from Stock Yards Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 17th. Stock Yards Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.70%.

In other news, Director Donna L. Heitzman acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $50.60 per share, for a total transaction of $25,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,410 shares in the company, valued at $273,746. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Philip Poindexter sold 3,747 shares of Stock Yards Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.37, for a total value of $192,483.39. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 35,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,810,946.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stock Yards Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Stock Yards Bancorp Profile

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal banking services. It operates through the Commercial Banking; and Wealth Management and Trust segments. The Commercial Banking segment include mortgage banking and investment products sales activity.

