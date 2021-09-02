Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Cuts Stake in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,977 shares of the company’s stock after selling 213 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $12,970,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHTR. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the first quarter worth about $37,000. 69.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CMO Jonathan Hargis sold 7,254 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $764.94, for a total transaction of $5,548,874.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO John Bickham sold 14,376 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $685.13, for a total transaction of $9,849,428.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $708.00 to $724.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $787.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $771.00 to $869.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $816.00 to $848.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $660.00 to $770.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $807.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHTR traded up $1.62 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $820.06. The stock had a trading volume of 14,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 978,706. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 1 year low of $572.46 and a 1 year high of $823.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $751.42 and its 200-day moving average is $686.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.99.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $5.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.81 by $0.48. Charter Communications had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The company had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.63 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 21.04 EPS for the current year.

Charter Communications Profile

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

