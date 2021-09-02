Marfrig Global Foods S.A. (OTCMKTS:MRRTY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Marfrig Global Foods S.A. (OTCMKTS:MRRTY) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 24,200 shares, a decline of 16.3% from the July 29th total of 28,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS MRRTY traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $4.14. 137,718 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,103. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.45. Marfrig Global Foods has a 1 year low of $2.31 and a 1 year high of $4.15.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Marfrig Global Foods from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th.

Marfrig Global Foods SA engages in the production, processing, and trade of meat products and food made from animal proteins. It operates through the following reportable business segments: Beef and Keystone. The Beef segment engages in marketing, promotion, and export of beef. The Keystone segment is a supplier of processed food made from animal protein to global restaurant chains, with operations concentrated in the United States and Asia.

