EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.150-$2.220 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.950. The company issued revenue guidance of $957 million-$965 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $884.60 million.EPAM Systems also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $8.250-$8.440 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $521.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $460.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. William Blair reissued a buy rating on shares of EPAM Systems in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $517.00 to $689.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of EPAM Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $455.00 to $670.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $567.00.

NYSE EPAM traded up $2.31 on Thursday, hitting $633.56. 3,178 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 300,632. EPAM Systems has a 52 week low of $301.67 and a 52 week high of $642.63. The company has a market capitalization of $35.88 billion, a PE ratio of 93.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $569.41 and its 200 day moving average is $479.78.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The information technology services provider reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.11. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 13.12% and a return on equity of 18.89%. The firm had revenue of $881.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $861.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that EPAM Systems will post 7.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.00, for a total value of $386,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,380 shares in the company, valued at $5,013,540. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Boris Shnayder sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $538.43, for a total transaction of $673,037.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,454 shares in the company, valued at $4,013,457.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 18,481 shares of company stock worth $9,588,084. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

