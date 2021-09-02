EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.150-$2.220 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.950. The company issued revenue guidance of $957 million-$965 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $884.60 million.EPAM Systems also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $8.250-$8.440 EPS.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $521.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $460.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. William Blair reissued a buy rating on shares of EPAM Systems in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $517.00 to $689.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of EPAM Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $455.00 to $670.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $567.00.
NYSE EPAM traded up $2.31 on Thursday, hitting $633.56. 3,178 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 300,632. EPAM Systems has a 52 week low of $301.67 and a 52 week high of $642.63. The company has a market capitalization of $35.88 billion, a PE ratio of 93.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $569.41 and its 200 day moving average is $479.78.
In related news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.00, for a total value of $386,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,380 shares in the company, valued at $5,013,540. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Boris Shnayder sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $538.43, for a total transaction of $673,037.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,454 shares in the company, valued at $4,013,457.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 18,481 shares of company stock worth $9,588,084. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.
EPAM Systems Company Profile
EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.
