Hyperion Market Cap Achieves $448,412.58 (HYN)

Hyperion (CURRENCY:HYN) traded 18.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 2nd. Hyperion has a market cap of $448,412.58 and approximately $167,842.00 worth of Hyperion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hyperion coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Hyperion has traded down 31.2% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.92 or 0.00060484 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002021 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00002939 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.96 or 0.00014067 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $67.96 or 0.00137358 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002022 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $404.12 or 0.00816801 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.56 or 0.00047610 BTC.

Hyperion Coin Profile

Hyperion (CRYPTO:HYN) is a coin. Its launch date was August 16th, 2018. Hyperion’s total supply is 7,876,642,307 coins and its circulating supply is 203,783,085 coins. Hyperion’s official Twitter account is @HyperionHYN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Hyperion is medium.com/@hyperionsgoffical . Hyperion’s official website is www.hyn.space

According to CryptoCompare, “Hyperion, a decentralized map platform, aims to achieve the “One Map” vision – to provide a unified view of global map data and service, and to make it universally accessible just like a public utility for 10B people. Built on the Spatial Consensus Protocol which encloses not just spatial information but also value transfer, Hyperion fundamentally redefines the way to create and consume map services, conforming to its first principles to make maps aggressively open and decentralized. “

Hyperion Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hyperion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hyperion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hyperion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

