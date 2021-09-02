SIG Combibloc Group’s (SCBGF) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at UBS Group

SIG Combibloc Group (OTCMKTS:SCBGF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on SCBGF. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of SIG Combibloc Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of SIG Combibloc Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of SIG Combibloc Group in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of SIG Combibloc Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of SIG Combibloc Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SIG Combibloc Group has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of SCBGF stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $30.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 839 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,771. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.81. SIG Combibloc Group has a twelve month low of $20.82 and a twelve month high of $39.00.

SIG Combibloc Group AG provides aseptic carton packaging systems and solutions for beverage and liquid food products. The company provides aseptic carton packaging filling machines, aseptic carton packaging sleeves, and closures, as well as spare parts, maintenance, digital, add-on, training, and other services.

