Short Interest in Legal & General Group Plc (OTCMKTS:LGGNY) Increases By 12.2%

Legal & General Group Plc (OTCMKTS:LGGNY) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 32,300 shares, a growth of 12.2% from the July 29th total of 28,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

LGGNY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Legal & General Group in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Legal & General Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Legal & General Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS LGGNY traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $19.25. 27,478 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,640. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 6.10 and a current ratio of 6.10. Legal & General Group has a 52 week low of $11.19 and a 52 week high of $20.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.26.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.2553 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a yield of 6.42%. Legal & General Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.25%.

Legal & General Group Company Profile

Legal & General Group Plc engages in the provision of risk, savings and investment management products and services. It operates through the following segments: Legal & General Retirement (LGR); Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM); Legal & General Capital (LGC); and Legal & General Insurance (LGI).

