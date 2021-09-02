Stifel Nicolaus Boosts Advantage Energy (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) Price Target to C$7.50

Advantage Energy (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$6.75 to C$7.50 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Advantage Energy from C$5.00 to C$6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Advantage Energy from C$5.50 to C$6.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Advantage Energy from C$5.50 to C$7.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Advantage Energy from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Advantage Energy from C$4.00 to C$5.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.34.

Shares of AAVVF traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $4.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,479. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $803.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.25 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Advantage Energy has a fifty-two week low of $1.21 and a fifty-two week high of $4.21.

Advantage Energy (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $62.79 million for the quarter. Advantage Energy had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 3.04%.

About Advantage Energy

Advantage Energy Ltd. engages in the development and production of natural gas and liquids. It focuses its operation in Glacier, Wembley, Valhalla, and Progress, Alberta. The company was founded on January 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

