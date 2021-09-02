Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI) to announce $0.06 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Iteris’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.06 and the lowest is $0.05. Iteris posted earnings of $0.02 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 200%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Iteris will report full year earnings of $0.22 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.21 to $0.23. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.41 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Iteris.

Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. Iteris had a return on equity of 0.89% and a net margin of 0.32%. The business had revenue of $34.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.14 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Iteris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Iteris in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd.

ITI stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $5.69. 944 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 261,051. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.08 and a 200-day moving average of $6.40. Iteris has a 52-week low of $3.71 and a 52-week high of $7.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $238.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 569.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.39.

In other Iteris news, VP Todd Kreter sold 10,421 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.98, for a total transaction of $72,738.58. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 45,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,704.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO J. Joseph Bergera sold 36,004 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.04, for a total value of $253,468.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $512,040.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 109,555 shares of company stock worth $763,757. 5.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Iteris in the 2nd quarter worth $10,618,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Iteris by 127.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,455,815 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,681,000 after purchasing an additional 815,807 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Iteris in the 2nd quarter worth $4,193,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Iteris in the 1st quarter worth $3,110,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in shares of Iteris by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 3,057,805 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,867,000 after purchasing an additional 323,474 shares in the last quarter. 60.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Iteris Company Profile

Iteris, Inc engages in the provision of smart mobility infrastructure management solutions. The firms solutions enable public transportation agencies, municipalities, commercial entities and other transportation infrastructure providers to monitor, visualize, and optimize mobility infrastructure to help ensure roads are safe, travel is efficient, and communities thrive.

