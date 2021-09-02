Itamar Medical (NASDAQ:ITMR) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Itamar Medical (NASDAQ:ITMR) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.02), Fidelity Earnings reports. Itamar Medical updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:ITMR traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $20.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 293 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,432. The firm has a market capitalization of $333.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.58 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.87. Itamar Medical has a fifty-two week low of $16.36 and a fifty-two week high of $26.83.

A number of research firms have commented on ITMR. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Itamar Medical from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Itamar Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Itamar Medical Ltd. engages in the research, development, marketing, selling, and leasing of non-invasive medical devices based on peripheral arterial tone signals. It develops and markets two products, namely, WatchPAT and EndoPAT. The WatchPAT diagnoses sleep apnea, which has been proven to be a substantial risk factor in cardiac disease.

