Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Issues Earnings Results

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 26.19%. The business had revenue of $455.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $450.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis.

VEEV stock traded down $23.17 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $310.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 799,754. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $323.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $291.73. Veeva Systems has a 1 year low of $235.74 and a 1 year high of $343.96. The stock has a market cap of $47.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.18, a PEG ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 0.73.

In other Veeva Systems news, CMO Eleni Nitsa Zuppas sold 425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.06, for a total value of $127,950.50. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 9,144 shares in the company, valued at $2,752,892.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Alan Mateo sold 2,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total value of $678,283.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,944 shares in the company, valued at $1,428,816. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 20,119 shares of company stock worth $6,206,412. Insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on VEEV shares. raised their price objective on Veeva Systems from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Veeva Systems from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Veeva Systems from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Veeva Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $277.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Veeva Systems from $270.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $344.11.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

