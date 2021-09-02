Analysts Anticipate COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS) to Announce -$0.51 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS) to announce earnings per share of ($0.51) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for COMPASS Pathways’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.48) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.57). COMPASS Pathways reported earnings per share of ($1.30) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 60.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that COMPASS Pathways will report full year earnings of ($1.87) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.99) to ($1.75). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($2.29) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.92) to ($1.80). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for COMPASS Pathways.

COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.11).

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a report on Monday, June 28th. Maxim Group assumed coverage on COMPASS Pathways in a report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on COMPASS Pathways from $65.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Citigroup assumed coverage on COMPASS Pathways in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded COMPASS Pathways from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.38.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in COMPASS Pathways during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in COMPASS Pathways by 83.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in COMPASS Pathways by 320.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in COMPASS Pathways by 5,019.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 2,108 shares during the period. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in COMPASS Pathways during the 2nd quarter worth about $95,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.73% of the company’s stock.

CMPS traded up $0.15 during trading on Thursday, hitting $33.41. 3,073 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 417,285. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.94. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.75. COMPASS Pathways has a 1 year low of $22.51 and a 1 year high of $61.69.

COMPASS Pathways

COMPASS Pathways plc operates as a mental health care company in the United Kingdom and the United States. It develops COMP360, a psilocybin formulation that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to treat patients with treatment-resistant depression. The company was formerly known as COMPASS Rx Limited and changed its name to COMPASS Pathways plc in August 2020.

