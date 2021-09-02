Insider Selling: HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI) Director Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI) Director Larry B. Porcellato sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.87, for a total transaction of $75,740.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

HNI stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $37.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 284 shares, compared to its average volume of 270,417. HNI Co. has a twelve month low of $28.59 and a twelve month high of $46.93. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.41 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.11.

HNI (NYSE:HNI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.18. HNI had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 15.34%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in HNI during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of HNI during the second quarter worth approximately $80,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of HNI by 58.2% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,224 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of HNI by 182.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,230 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of HNI by 701.1% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,182 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 3,660 shares in the last quarter. 75.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of HNI from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th.

About HNI

HNI Corp. engages in the provision of workplace furnishings and residential building products. It operates through the following segments: Workplace Furnishing and Residential Building Products. The Workplace Furnishings segment manufactures and markets a broad line of commercial and home office furniture, which includes panel-based and freestanding furniture systems, seating, storage, tables, and architectural products.

