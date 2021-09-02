The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) CEO Sells $382,800.00 in Stock

The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) CEO Julie Wainwright sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.76, for a total transaction of $382,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Julie Wainwright also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 20th, Julie Wainwright sold 16,030 shares of The RealReal stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.08, for a total transaction of $193,642.40.

On Wednesday, August 11th, Julie Wainwright sold 30,000 shares of The RealReal stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.06, for a total value of $421,800.00.

On Thursday, July 22nd, Julie Wainwright sold 3,119 shares of The RealReal stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.32, for a total value of $54,021.08.

On Thursday, June 10th, Julie Wainwright sold 47,479 shares of The RealReal stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total value of $950,529.58.

Shares of NASDAQ REAL traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $12.54. The company had a trading volume of 66,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,697,106. The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of -5.05 and a beta of 3.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.82. The RealReal, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.02 and a 1-year high of $30.22.

The RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $104.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.27 million. The RealReal had a negative return on equity of 105.14% and a negative net margin of 60.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 83.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.42) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that The RealReal, Inc. will post -2.49 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REAL. Banco de Sabadell S.A purchased a new position in shares of The RealReal in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of The RealReal during the second quarter valued at $50,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new position in shares of The RealReal during the second quarter valued at $63,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of The RealReal by 188.2% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 2,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of The RealReal during the first quarter valued at $85,000. 85.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on REAL. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of The RealReal from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of The RealReal in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The RealReal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Bank of America upgraded The RealReal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on The RealReal from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, The RealReal has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.18.

The RealReal Company Profile

The RealReal, Inc is an online luxury consignment site, which engages in the consignment of luxury goods across multiple categories, including women’s, men’s, kids, jewelry, watches, home and art. It sells pieces from designers such as Chanel, Christian Louboutin, Gucci, Hermes, Louis Vuitton, Prada, Celine, Jimmy Choo, Burberry, and Valentino.

