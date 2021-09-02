John F. Mckenzie Purchases 2,000 Shares of Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NECB) Stock

Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NECB) Director John F. Mckenzie bought 2,000 shares of Northeast Community Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.51 per share, for a total transaction of $21,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NECB traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $10.63. The stock had a trading volume of 106,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,550. Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.15 and a 1-year high of $17.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.57.

Get Northeast Community Bancorp alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. This is a positive change from Northeast Community Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th.

Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It offers a comprehensive line of banking products and services, including mobile banking, commercial real estate loans, commercial construction financing, lines of credit and term loans. Its business banking services include remote deposit, online banking and bill payment, online financial management tools, ACH services, business checking, sweep accounts, overdraft protection and wealth management services.

Featured Story: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Receive News & Ratings for Northeast Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northeast Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.