Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.39 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI) will post $1.39 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Viad’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.75 and the lowest is $1.02. Viad posted earnings of ($0.81) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 271.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Viad will report full-year earnings of ($2.34) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.81) to ($1.86). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $2.10. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Viad.

Viad (NYSE:VVI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The business services provider reported ($1.89) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by ($1.12). Viad had a negative return on equity of 86.57% and a negative net margin of 92.11%.

VVI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Viad from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 14th. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Viad in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Viad by 5.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,356,480 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $140,131,000 after purchasing an additional 159,102 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Viad by 15.2% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,756,020 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $87,538,000 after purchasing an additional 231,990 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Viad by 0.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,440,439 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,806,000 after purchasing an additional 7,107 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Viad by 4.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,293,509 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,481,000 after purchasing an additional 59,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Viad by 4.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 659,592 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,881,000 after purchasing an additional 29,135 shares in the last quarter. 86.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:VVI traded up $0.92 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $43.73. The company had a trading volume of 1,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,026. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84. The firm has a market cap of $896.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 2.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.98. Viad has a twelve month low of $18.45 and a twelve month high of $52.00.

About Viad

Viad Corp. engages in the provision of marketing services and travel and recreation services. It operates through the following segments: GES U.S., GES International, (collectively, GES) and Pursuit. The GES business group offers live event service to visible and influential events and global brands.

