Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 33.21% and a net margin of 9.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.63 EPS.

NYSE:CPB opened at $42.59 on Thursday. Campbell Soup has a 52 week low of $40.05 and a 52 week high of $53.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.91 billion, a PE ratio of 16.26 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $43.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.70.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Campbell Soup in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Campbell Soup from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Campbell Soup from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler lowered Campbell Soup from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Campbell Soup from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Campbell Soup currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.90.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Campbell Soup stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) by 22.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,005,642 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 373,208 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.66% of Campbell Soup worth $91,437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 52.09% of the company’s stock.

Campbell Soup Company Profile

Campbell Soup Co engages in manufacture and marketing of convenience food products such as soup, simple meals, snacks, and healthy beverages. It operates through the following segments: Meals and Beverages, and Snacks. The Meals and Beverages segment includes the retail and food service businesses in the U.S., Canada and Latin America.

