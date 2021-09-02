Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Allied Esports Entertainment (AESE)

Allied Esports Entertainment (NASDAQ: AESE) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

8/30/2021 – Allied Esports Entertainment was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. is a premier esports entertainment company. Allied Esports Entertainment Inc., formerly known as Black Ridge Acquisition Corp., is based in CA, United States. “

8/27/2021 – Allied Esports Entertainment was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $2.25 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. is a premier esports entertainment company. Allied Esports Entertainment Inc., formerly known as Black Ridge Acquisition Corp., is based in CA, United States. “

8/23/2021 – Allied Esports Entertainment was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. is a premier esports entertainment company. Allied Esports Entertainment Inc., formerly known as Black Ridge Acquisition Corp., is based in CA, United States. “

8/20/2021 – Allied Esports Entertainment was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $2.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. is a premier esports entertainment company. Allied Esports Entertainment Inc., formerly known as Black Ridge Acquisition Corp., is based in CA, United States. “

7/27/2021 – Allied Esports Entertainment was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. is a premier esports entertainment company. Allied Esports Entertainment Inc., formerly known as Black Ridge Acquisition Corp., is based in CA, United States. “

Allied Esports Entertainment stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $2.01. 1,997 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,843,542. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.38. Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.86 and a twelve month high of $4.31.

Allied Esports Entertainment (NASDAQ:AESE) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.05. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in Allied Esports Entertainment during the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Allied Esports Entertainment in the first quarter worth approximately $58,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Allied Esports Entertainment in the first quarter worth approximately $143,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Allied Esports Entertainment by 210.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 43,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowen Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Allied Esports Entertainment in the second quarter worth approximately $178,000. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Allied Esports Entertainment, Inc is an esports entertainment company, which engages in the creation of esports venues and live events for both video games and poker. It operates through the following segments: Poker, gaming & entertainment and E-sports. The Poker, gaming & entertainment segment provides televised gaming and entertainment, land-based poker tournaments, online and mobile poker applications through World Poker Tour (WPT).

