Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $7.74 Million Stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 1.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 39,885 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $7,736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. RE Advisers Corp acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 225.0% in the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 208 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grant Street Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 104.5% in the 1st quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 227 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. 72.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LOW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $234.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Oppenheimer raised Lowe’s Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $216.26.

LOW traded up $2.23 during trading on Thursday, hitting $205.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,962,177. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $195.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $190.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $146.72 and a 12 month high of $215.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.35.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.24. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 541.39% and a net margin of 7.41%. The firm had revenue of $27.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.75 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 20th will be given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 19th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 36.12%.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

