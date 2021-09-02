Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Acquires 592 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 84,965 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $14,039,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AXP. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in American Express by 12.2% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in American Express by 1.3% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,953 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $842,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in American Express by 34.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,963 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in American Express by 24.2% during the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 2,776 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its holdings in American Express by 3.9% during the first quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 15,286 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,162,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. 84.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AXP traded down $2.24 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $162.20. 149,711 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,494,707. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $168.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $156.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. American Express has a 12 month low of $89.11 and a 12 month high of $179.67. The firm has a market cap of $128.86 billion, a PE ratio of 19.12, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.29.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.16. American Express had a return on equity of 26.15% and a net margin of 18.72%. The business had revenue of $10.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that American Express will post 8.81 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on AXP shares. initiated coverage on American Express in a report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $183.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of American Express from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DZ Bank downgraded shares of American Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $173.92 price objective (up previously from $135.00) on shares of American Express in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Express has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $163.15.

In related news, insider Laureen Seeger sold 20,625 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.44, for a total value of $3,412,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,987 shares in the company, valued at $10,586,009.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 74,677 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.48, for a total value of $12,730,934.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

About American Express

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

