UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF) Short Interest Down 19.3% in August

UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 68,800 shares, a decline of 19.3% from the July 29th total of 85,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 52,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Shares of UNF stock traded up $1.28 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $229.65. 386 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,173. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.35 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $221.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $226.04. UniFirst has a 52 week low of $160.70 and a 52 week high of $258.86.
UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 29th. The textile maker reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $464.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $454.47 million. UniFirst had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 8.27%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that UniFirst will post 8.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In related news, Director Kathleen M. Camilli bought 465 shares of UniFirst stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $215.63 per share, with a total value of $100,267.95. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $636,755.39. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in UniFirst by 692.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 111 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in UniFirst in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in UniFirst in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in UniFirst by 362.5% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 296 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in UniFirst in the 2nd quarter valued at about $78,000. 72.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
UniFirst Company Profile
UniFirst Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, personalization, rental, cleaning, delivery, and sale of a range of uniforms and protective clothing. It operates through following segments: U.S. Rental and Cleaning, Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, First Aid, and Corporate.
