UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF) Short Interest Down 19.3% in August

UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 68,800 shares, a decline of 19.3% from the July 29th total of 85,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 52,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of UNF stock traded up $1.28 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $229.65. 386 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,173. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.35 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $221.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $226.04. UniFirst has a 52 week low of $160.70 and a 52 week high of $258.86.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 29th. The textile maker reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $464.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $454.47 million. UniFirst had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 8.27%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that UniFirst will post 8.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 3rd. UniFirst’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.03%.

In related news, Director Kathleen M. Camilli bought 465 shares of UniFirst stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $215.63 per share, with a total value of $100,267.95. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $636,755.39. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in UniFirst by 692.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 111 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in UniFirst in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in UniFirst in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in UniFirst by 362.5% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 296 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in UniFirst in the 2nd quarter valued at about $78,000. 72.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UniFirst Company Profile

UniFirst Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, personalization, rental, cleaning, delivery, and sale of a range of uniforms and protective clothing. It operates through following segments: U.S. Rental and Cleaning, Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, First Aid, and Corporate.

