Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK) Short Interest Update

Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,750,000 shares, a drop of 18.6% from the July 29th total of 2,150,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 433,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.0 days. Currently, 21.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In other Ontrak news, Chairman Terren S. Peizer sold 15,000 shares of Ontrak stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.19, for a total transaction of $182,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Terren S. Peizer sold 22,294 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.09, for a total transaction of $871,472.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 402,987 shares of company stock valued at $10,733,737 over the last 90 days. 53.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Get Ontrak alerts:

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Ontrak during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Ontrak by 98.7% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Ontrak during the 2nd quarter valued at $77,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Ontrak by 89.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 2,819 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Ontrak during the 2nd quarter valued at $201,000. 28.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ OTRK traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $12.73. The stock had a trading volume of 21,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 628,565. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a current ratio of 4.31. Ontrak has a 1 year low of $9.51 and a 1 year high of $99.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.22. The firm has a market cap of $237.58 million, a P/E ratio of -9.09 and a beta of 2.20.

Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $26.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.01 million. Ontrak had a negative net margin of 16.70% and a negative return on equity of 24.37%. Equities research analysts predict that Ontrak will post -1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on OTRK. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ontrak from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of Ontrak from $35.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 20th. B. Riley lowered shares of Ontrak from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, August 20th. Cowen downgraded shares of Ontrak from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Ontrak from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ontrak currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.33.

Ontrak Company Profile

Ontrak, Inc provides data analytics based behavioral health management and integrated treatment services to health plans. It offers services through its platform OnTrak solution which is designed to improve member health and at the same time, lower costs to the insurer for underserved populations where behavioral health conditions cause or exacerbate co-existing medical conditions.

Featured Story: Dual Listing

Receive News & Ratings for Ontrak Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ontrak and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.