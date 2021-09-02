Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERH) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERH) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 19,200 shares, a decrease of 19.0% from the July 29th total of 23,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

NYSEAMERICAN ERH traded up $0.25 on Thursday, hitting $14.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,684. Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund has a 1-year low of $11.60 and a 1-year high of $14.99.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be given a $0.0731 dividend. This is a boost from Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 13th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ERH. Bridge Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC now owns 134,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after purchasing an additional 12,360 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund by 84.1% in the 1st quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 26,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 12,200 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 59,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 3,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655 shares during the last quarter.

Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund Company Profile

Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management LLC. It is sub advised by Crow Point Partners, LLC and Wells Capital Management Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

