iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $424.89 Million

Equities research analysts expect iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) to report $424.89 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for iRobot’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $421.41 million and the highest is $428.57 million. iRobot posted sales of $413.15 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that iRobot will report full-year sales of $1.58 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.58 billion to $1.59 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.72 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.65 billion to $1.79 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow iRobot.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.05). iRobot had a return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 6.84%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on IRBT shares. Northland Securities reduced their target price on shares of iRobot from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered iRobot from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of iRobot to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.33.

In related news, Director Andrew Miller sold 1,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.48, for a total value of $101,964.08. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,339 shares in the company, valued at $520,445.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Colin M. Angle sold 11,233 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.03, for a total transaction of $1,000,073.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 12,449 shares of company stock valued at $1,117,042. 2.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in iRobot in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in iRobot by 230.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in iRobot during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iRobot by 82.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 332 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iRobot during the second quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:IRBT traded up $1.80 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $85.03. 3,392 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 733,273. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $87.62 and its 200-day moving average is $101.80. iRobot has a 12-month low of $67.55 and a 12-month high of $197.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.25.

iRobot Company Profile

iRobot Corp. is a robot company, which engages in designing and building robots. Its products include robot vacuums, robot maps, and pool cleaners. The company was founded by Rodney Allen Brooks, Colin M. Angle and Helen Greiner in August 1990 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

