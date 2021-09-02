Burney Co. Takes $6.99 Million Position in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Burney Co. acquired a new stake in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 100,162 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,985,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fortive by 418.3% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 425 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in shares of Fortive by 44.2% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 532 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Fortive in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of Fortive by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 750 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in shares of Fortive in the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. 90.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on FTV shares. Wolfe Research upgraded Fortive from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Fortive from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Fortive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Fortive from $78.00 to $74.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.00.

Shares of FTV traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $74.64. 4,683 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,454,179. Fortive Co. has a fifty-two week low of $60.82 and a fifty-two week high of $82.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.63 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $71.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Fortive had a net margin of 29.84% and a return on equity of 12.15%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fortive Co. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.40%.

In other Fortive news, SVP Peter C. Underwood sold 3,522 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.27, for a total value of $261,578.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,185,366.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Fortive Company Profile

Fortive Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of professional and engineered products, software, and services for a variety of end markets. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions.

