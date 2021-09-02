The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Shares Purchased by Burney Co.

Burney Co. lifted its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 180.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,994 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,942 shares during the quarter. Burney Co.’s holdings in The Sherwin-Williams were worth $4,630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in The Sherwin-Williams by 202.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,459,174 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $851,449,000 after acquiring an additional 2,314,238 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in The Sherwin-Williams by 187.8% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,234,606 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $881,268,000 after acquiring an additional 2,110,675 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in The Sherwin-Williams by 306.0% in the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,013,455 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $548,566,000 after acquiring an additional 1,517,566 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in The Sherwin-Williams by 183.9% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,285,330 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $350,188,000 after acquiring an additional 832,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Investment Co. LLC raised its stake in The Sherwin-Williams by 191.9% in the 2nd quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 1,173,954 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $319,844,000 after acquiring an additional 771,757 shares during the last quarter. 30.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Sherwin-Williams alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on The Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on The Sherwin-Williams from $324.00 to $327.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on The Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on The Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $297.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $327.96.

SHW stock traded up $0.71 during trading on Thursday, hitting $306.62. The stock had a trading volume of 6,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,269,570. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a twelve month low of $218.06 and a twelve month high of $309.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.38, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $289.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $274.13.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by ($0.03). The Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 72.71% and a net margin of 11.05%. The firm had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $7.10 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. The Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 26.86%.

In other news, CEO John G. Morikis sold 155,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.92, for a total transaction of $44,932,838.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 433,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,174,878.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.51, for a total value of $483,977.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 215,647 shares of company stock worth $62,728,598. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About The Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

Featured Article: Depreciation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW).

Receive News & Ratings for The Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.