Magnus Financial Group LLC Purchases Shares of 17,454 Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL)

Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 17,454 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 2.0% during the second quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 90,680 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 1,804 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 10.9% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 24,512 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,412 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC grew its holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 48.1% during the first quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 8,147 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,647 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 4.8% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 64,353 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 2,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 31.6% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 14,577 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.24% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on OCSL. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.50 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.69.

OCSL stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $7.30. The stock had a trading volume of 16,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 796,822. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.45. Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. has a 52 week low of $4.52 and a 52 week high of $7.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.145 dividend. This is a boost from Oaktree Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.96%.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp. is a specialty finance company, which engages in the provision of customized, one-stop credit solutions to companies with limited access to public or syndicated capital markets. Its portfolio include first lien, second lien, kemper jv, and equity. The company was founded on February 15, 2007 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA with an investment size of $10 m to $100 m and an EBITDA of $25 m to $250 m.

