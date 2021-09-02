Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Has $170,000 Stock Holdings in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 7.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in American Tower were worth $170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMT. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Tower during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Tower during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in American Tower during the first quarter valued at $36,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its position in American Tower by 70.0% during the first quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of American Tower by 116.4% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. 89.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AMT. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on American Tower from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on American Tower from $285.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus boosted their price target on American Tower from $288.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on American Tower from $314.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on American Tower from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $294.00.

AMT traded down $0.85 on Thursday, hitting $297.11. 27,555 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,876,704. American Tower Co. has a 52 week low of $197.50 and a 52 week high of $298.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.23 billion, a PE ratio of 60.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.24. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $281.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $255.61.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.62). American Tower had a net margin of 25.84% and a return on equity of 44.60%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 9.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.11, for a total value of $28,311.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 8,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.09, for a total value of $2,245,558.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,755 shares in the company, valued at $7,187,962.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 8,346 shares of company stock worth $2,330,105. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

