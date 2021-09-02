Zacks: Analysts Expect Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.11 Billion

Brokerages predict that Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) will report $1.11 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Hub Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.12 billion and the lowest is $1.10 billion. Hub Group reported sales of $924.81 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hub Group will report full-year sales of $4.12 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.02 billion to $4.18 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $4.40 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.14 billion to $4.53 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Hub Group.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. Hub Group had a return on equity of 8.18% and a net margin of 2.41%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HUBG. Cowen raised their price objective on Hub Group from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on Hub Group from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Hub Group from $58.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Hub Group from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Hub Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.64.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HUBG. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Hub Group in the second quarter valued at about $79,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hub Group in the second quarter valued at about $87,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Hub Group in the second quarter valued at about $96,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Hub Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hub Group by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,842 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HUBG stock traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $71.08. 213 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 176,565. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.37 and a beta of 1.00. Hub Group has a 12-month low of $47.18 and a 12-month high of $74.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Hub Group, Inc engages in the provision of multi-modal transportation and logistics solutions. Its solutions include intermodal transportation, truck brokerage, asset trucking, and dedicated trucking. It serves the retail, e-commerce, paper, chemical, healthcare, glass, private equity, and automotive industries.

